Ukraine asks Germany to provide dozens of missiles for Patriot – Bloomberg

Ukraine has asked Germany to provide dozens of additional interceptor missiles for Patriot systems.

Bloomberg reported this, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

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In return, Kyiv is offering to send Berlin the same number of missiles later, once they are produced by Ukraine’s defense industry in the future.

The journalists recalled that in April, Kyiv received a 4 billion euro military aid package from Berlin, which included funding for hundreds of missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Read more: Contract for Patriot is still not ready: Zelenskyy gave officials week and threatened with personnel decisions

The German government is currently considering Ukraine’s request and has not yet made a decision. It could be announced soon, before or during the NATO summit in July.

A spokesperson for Germany’s Defense Ministry declined to comment. A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not immediately able to comment on the situation, saying he needed time to verify the information.

Read more: We will find way to help Ukraine defend itself: Hegseth on Zelenskyy’s letter regarding supply of missiles to Patriot system