Contract for Patriot is still not ready: Zelenskyy gave officials week and threatened with personnel decisions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss additional ways to supply air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Delivery is being delayed

According to him, there is currently an agreement at the highest political level regarding the purchase of "Patriots", and this agreement is awaiting implementation at the financial, legal, and technical levels. However, the wait has dragged on.

"Representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Office’s diplomatic team attended today’s meeting. The task is absolutely clear—to speed up the process regarding the ‘Patriot’ contract, and this is the personal responsibility of the officials involved. Funds from the European support package for Ukraine, amounting to 90 billion euros, and our other financial resources must be utilized as quickly as possible to carry out precisely those tasks that ensure the protection of Ukrainian lives," the head of state emphasized.

According to him, unfortunately, as of today, even the legal aspects of this contract have not yet been worked out.

Possible personnel decisions

"I have set a final deadline—one week for all preparatory steps. I expect a report on Friday: either clarity on the implementation of our agreement regarding the 'Patriots,' or serious personnel decisions," the head of state concluded.

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