We will find way to help Ukraine defend itself: Hegseth on Zelenskyy’s letter regarding supply of missiles to Patriot system

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that Washington will continue to help Ukraine defend itself. He also highlighted Ukraine’s expertise in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles and announced significant U.S. investments in drones.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit in Singapore, as reported by Clash Report.

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"Wherever we can help Ukraine, we do so. Wherever we can enable Europe to do more, we do so," Hegseth said.

The U.S. is changing the way it manufactures ammunition

He explained that the U.S. is changing the way it manufactures all "critical munitions" so that American companies can supply "not just a little more, but much more across the entire spectrum."

"Look at the amount of money that has been spent. Europe has stepped up its efforts, and Ukraine has demonstrated no less—and perhaps even greater—effectiveness in this process," Hegseth noted.

Read more: I would very much like Ukraine to receive licences to produce missiles for Patriot systems – Zelenskyy

The U.S. wants Ukrainians to be able to defend themselves

The head of the U.S. Department of Defense stated: The United States wants Ukrainians to be able to defend themselves.

"And we will find a way to help them," the Pentagon chief assured.

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