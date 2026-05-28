I would very much like Ukraine to receive licences to produce missiles for Patriot systems – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like Ukraine to obtain licences to produce missiles for Patriot air defense systems. This would allow it not only to protect itself, but also to help other countries.

The head of state said this during a briefing in Sweden, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"As for anti-ballistic defense, we currently have no tools other than Patriot. We have agreements with France on SAMP/T, but these are our future steps. Today, we are talking about Patriot. Only America produces them. We also have good agreements with Germany, again, regarding future packages.

But we need to live now, to protect people today, and today and now means the United States, which produces this anti-ballistic defense," the president explained.

Read more: Ukraine is ready not only to receive security guarantees from US, but also to assume obligations, - Stefanishyna

"I began this conversation with President Biden and will continue it with President Trump. I would very much like Ukrainian production to receive licences to produce PAC-3 missiles (missiles for Patriot systems. – Ed.). So that we can also help other countries that may need this.

Ukraine has not received licences to produce PAC-3 missiles. I believe that in the future we may receive them, or we will have our own system," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that diplomacy cannot yet stop Russia, so Ukraine is stopping it with "long-range sanctions."

"We are asking our American partners very much to help us with the allocation of more PAC-3 missiles. Or to give Ukraine licences so that it can increase production itself and provide assistance to other countries," the head of state summed up.

Read more: Ukraine now needs missiles for the Patriot system more than launchers, Zelenskyy says