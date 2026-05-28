Ukraine is ready not only to receive security guarantees from US, but also to assume obligations, - Stefanishyna

Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine is building a model of cooperation with the United States. This is about long-term mutual interests.

She stated this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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"We have an agreement on mineral resources. We are working on an agreement on drones. ... We have proposed that security guarantees—similar to the bilateral guarantees between Ukraine and the United States—include mutual obligations," she noted.

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Stefanyishyna explained that Ukraine is prepared not only to receive security guarantees from the United States but also to assume obligations of its own to support U.S. national security.

The ambassador also spoke about cooperation with the United States in the field of drones:

"The Department of Defense announced the Drone Dominance Program, and three major Ukrainian drone manufacturers have joined it. The logic behind this program is that they take smaller players, evaluate them, and help them collaborate with major American industries to scale their capabilities and expand opportunities for the United States."

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