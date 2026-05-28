US has struck Iran for second time in week

U.S. forces have again attacked military targets in Iran and shot down drones in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Reuters.

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According to a U.S. official who requested anonymity, the strikes targeted a military facility that posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, the U.S. military intercepted and shot down several Iranian drones, which also posed a threat.

What's happening with the negotiations?

The strikes came amid ongoing negotiations to end the three-month-long war, which has claimed thousands of lives and significantly driven up global energy prices. The conflict began on February 28 with attacks by the United States and Israel.

Earlier that day, U.S. President Donald Trump denied reports by Iranian state media that Iran and Oman would jointly manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace agreement. Trump emphasized that the strait would remain open.

Read more on Censor.NET: Trump said Iran won't be able to outlast his term and threatened a resumption of hostilities, according to media reports