Zelenskyy sent Trump urgent letter regarding critical shortage of air defence systems and missiles for them

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent an urgent letter to US President Donald Trump and Congress warning of a critical shortage of air defence equipment in Ukraine.

This was announced by the President’s communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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What is known?

The Kyiv Independent quotes the head of state’s letter:

"When it comes to air defence against missiles, we rely on our friends. When it comes to protection against ballistic missiles, we rely almost exclusively on the United States."

One official stated that Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, had delivered the letter to the White House, as well as to Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and other members of Congress.

Read more: Air defense destroys 111 of 122 UAVs, missile strikes recorded, Air Force says

"The current pace of deliveries under the PURL programme no longer reflects the reality of the threat we face. I ask for your help in protecting Ukraine’s skies from Russian missiles.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I respectfully ask the US President and Congress to continue their cooperation. And to help us secure this vital tool for defence against Russian terror – the Patriot PAC-3 missiles and additional systems," Zelenskyy added in the letter.