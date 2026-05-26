Air defense destroys 111 of 122 UAVs, missile strikes recorded, Air Force says

On the night of 26 May (starting at 6:00 p.m.) on 25 May, Russian troops carried out a combined air attack using ballistic missiles and attack UAVs.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force.

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The enemy launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Russia’s Rostov Oblast and temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 122 attack UAVs of various types, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and Parodiia decoy drones. UAV launches were recorded from the following directions:

Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;

Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air defense work and aftermath of attack

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

As of 08:30 a.m., air defense had shot down or suppressed 111 enemy UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

Impacts of nine attack UAVs and missiles were recorded in 11 locations, as well as falling debris from downed drones in three more locations.