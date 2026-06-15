Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 5

The death toll from Russia’s large-scale attack on Kyiv has risen.

This was reported on his Telegram channel by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, one of the victims, who was in a critical condition, died in hospital.

"Five casualties in the capital as a result of the enemy’s massive attack," Klitschko clarified.

See more: Russia destroyed largest innovative terminal of "Nova Poshta" in Kyiv during missile attack. PHOTO

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive strike on Kyiv: destruction in all districts. PHOTOS