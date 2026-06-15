Fire on roof of Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. Academy, kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv have been damaged, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine are ongoing.

This was reported on Telegram by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Massive strike on Kyiv

He noted that Kyiv was the epicentre of the attack. The shelling caused 26 fires covering a total area of almost 6,000 square metres. Work is ongoing at six locations.

Over 1,200 State Emergency Service (SES) rescuers and police officers have been deployed in the capital to tackle the fires. Reinforcements from rapid response units have arrived. Large-scale fires are being extinguished by SES aircraft.

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There are casualties

Four people have been killed in the capital in the Obolon, Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Dozens have been injured. At least 26 residential buildings have been damaged.

"Today’s attack was not only aimed at killing and wounding civilians. The occupiers directed drones and missiles against history, religion, art and education," emphasises Klymenko.

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Damage

In Kyiv, an academy and a kindergarten have been damaged, and one of the workshops at the O. Dovzhenko National Film Studio has been destroyed.

"The images of the Assumption Cathedral engulfed in flames are horrifying. At 08:35, the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire on the roof of the cathedral.

While rescuers were trying to extinguish the flames in the main cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the occupiers launched a second strike nearby – on the National Cultural, Art and Museum Complex ‘Mystetskyi Arsenal’," he added.













Strike on Kharkiv

Klymenko also noted that Kharkiv was also targeted by the enemy last night. According to updated information, four State Emergency Service rescuers and one civil protection specialist from the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration were killed. They were working at the site of the Russian strike when the enemy deliberately struck the people again.

"By striking residential buildings, russia is once again terrorising civilians. By destroying cultural and historical heritage, it proves once again that its main goal is the destruction of Ukrainian identity," the minister concluded.

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Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

As reported, a massive attack on Kyiv has left four dead and 25 injured, including two children.

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Clean-up operations are currently underway at the site of the Russian strikes.

The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.

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