ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14431 visitors online
News Photo Strike on Sumy
919 0

Drone hits high-rise building in Sumy: child and two women injured. PHOTOS

Three people, including a child, were injured when a drone struck a high-rise building in Sumy. A municipal building in the city centre was also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy CMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that a Russian "Molniya" drone struck a high-rise building in the Kovpakivskyi district of the regional centre.

"An 11-year-old girl and two women, aged 65 and 38, were injured. All have been hospitalised and are in a satisfactory condition," the report states.

The enemy struck another blow at a municipal building in the city centre.

Windows and balcony frames were damaged at the impact sites. Other consequences are being dealt with.

See more: Attack on Dnipro: one person injured, enterprise and college damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Sumy under attack by UAVs
Sumy under attack by UAVs
Sumy under attack by UAVs
Sumy under attack by UAVs

 

Author: 

drone (2730) shoot out (17595) Sumy region (1838) Sumy (400) Sumskyy district (403)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 