Drone hits high-rise building in Sumy: child and two women injured. PHOTOS

Three people, including a child, were injured when a drone struck a high-rise building in Sumy. A municipal building in the city centre was also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy CMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that a Russian "Molniya" drone struck a high-rise building in the Kovpakivskyi district of the regional centre.

"An 11-year-old girl and two women, aged 65 and 38, were injured. All have been hospitalised and are in a satisfactory condition," the report states.

The enemy struck another blow at a municipal building in the city centre.

Windows and balcony frames were damaged at the impact sites. Other consequences are being dealt with.

See more: Attack on Dnipro: one person injured, enterprise and college damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack











