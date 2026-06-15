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Drone hits high-rise building in Sumy: child and two women injured. PHOTOS
Three people, including a child, were injured when a drone struck a high-rise building in Sumy. A municipal building in the city centre was also damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy CMA.
It is noted that a Russian "Molniya" drone struck a high-rise building in the Kovpakivskyi district of the regional centre.
"An 11-year-old girl and two women, aged 65 and 38, were injured. All have been hospitalised and are in a satisfactory condition," the report states.
The enemy struck another blow at a municipal building in the city centre.
Windows and balcony frames were damaged at the impact sites. Other consequences are being dealt with.
Consequences of the attack
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