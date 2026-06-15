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Attack on Dnipro: one person injured, enterprise and college damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 15 June, Dnipro came under enemy attack. A fire broke out in the city, and one person was injured as a result of the strike.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.
A business premises where the fire broke out was also damaged.
It was later clarified that one of the college buildings in Dnipro was destroyed as a result of the attack by Russian forces. The blast wave shattered windows in a school and a cultural centre.
Emergency services and relevant units are working at the scene; the consequences of the attack are being assessed.
Consequences of the attack
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