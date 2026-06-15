Massive attack on Kyiv: four dead, 30 injured, including 2 children (updated). PHOTOS

Russian forces have launched yet another massive combined attack on Kyiv. Damage and fires have been reported in almost all districts of the capital. Emergency services are currently operating at around 50 locations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

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According to preliminary medical reports, more than 20 people have been injured, including a child and a pregnant woman. Three of the injured are in hospital in a serious condition.

Power lines have been damaged as a result of the enemy attack. In the northern part of the capital, 140,000 customers are without power.

Information regarding the casualties and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Dead and Injured

As of 6:00 a.m., four deaths have been reported in the capital. Another 23 people were injured, including a child.

At 6:50 a.m., the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported an updated number of casualties resulting from the Russian strike on Kyiv.

"As a result of the massive attack, four people are preliminarily reported dead, and another 25 were injured, including two children.

In the Solomianskyi district, 15 people, including two children, were evacuated from a nine-story building," the statement said.

As of 8:20 a.m., there were already 30 people injured in the capital, including two children aged 5 and 6, Tkachenko reported.

Obolon District

The Obolon district suffered the most damage. Residential buildings and warehouses have been damaged there, and numerous fires have broken out. Around 30 cars were burnt out. In one of the high-rise buildings, the structure collapsed between the third and fourth floors. A second strike on a nine-storey residential building was also recorded. Two casualties were handed over to medics.

Shevchenkivskyi District

Strikes were recorded on a non-residential building, residential buildings and commercial premises. Three people were rescued from a 25-storey residential building; another person was freed from a lift and handed over to medics with burns. The fire has been extinguished.

Infrastructure facilities and businesses were also damaged.

Solomianskyi District

In the Solomyanskyi district, residential buildings have been damaged. There are also reports of a fire on the premises of an educational institution. A strike was recorded on a 9-storey residential building, with fires on the 5th and 6th floors. Twelve people were rescued, including three children.

Podilskyi District

The strikes caused fires in a private house and a block of flats

Pecherskyi District

In the Pecherskyi district, residential buildings and non-residential structures have been damaged. A fire broke out in a student hall of residence. A fire also occurred on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra — the roof of the Assumption Cathedral caught fire.

Holosiivskyi District

Fires broke out in a warehouse building, and a strike on a critical infrastructure facility was recorded. A residential building was also damaged.

Dniprovskyi District

In the Dniprovskyi district, residential buildings were also damaged by falling debris.

Desnianskyi District

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out on the premises of a kindergarten.

Darnytskyi District

Falling debris followed by a fire.

Shevchenkivskyi District

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and businesses have been damaged.

Sviatoshynskyi district

Damage to residential buildings has been reported, without subsequent fires.

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