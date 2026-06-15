Russia’s second strike on Kharkiv: 5 rescue workers killed, others injured

Five State Emergency Service (SES) rescue workers were killed and at least five others were injured whilst fighting a fire in Kharkiv following a second Russian strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

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"In Kharkiv, five State Emergency Service rescuers were killed whilst fighting a fire caused by a second Russian strike. At least five more were injured.

My condolences to the families of the fallen heroes who were unarmed. Unfortunately, we continue to lose those who save lives," the statement reads.

What led up to this?

Late in the evening of 14 June, Russian troops launched another strike on Kharkiv.

A civilian enterprise in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city came under attack. The shelling caused a fire on the premises.

See more: Russian forces launched 26 drone strikes on Kharkiv: 5 injured, fires broke out. PHOTO