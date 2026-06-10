Russian forces launched 26 drone strikes on Kharkiv: 5 injured, fires broke out. PHOTO
At dawn on 10 June 2026, the enemy launched 26 UAV strikes on Kharkiv.
This was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Where did the enemy strike?
As noted, the Kholodnohirskyi district was under heavy attack.
Fires broke out as a result of the strikes.
There are casualties
According to the Regional Military Administration, there are casualties as a result of the enemy attack.
As the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reports, the number of casualties in the Kholodnohirskyi district has risen to five.
Emergency services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the enemy strikes.
As a reminder, it was previously reported that on 9 June, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on the Kyivskyi, Slobids’kyi, Osnov’yanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Two women were injured in the shelling, and one of the drones struck a residential building.
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