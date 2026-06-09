Russian drones attacked four districts of Kharkiv: two people were injured and fire broke out

On the evening of 9 June, Russian forces launched drone strikes on the Kyivskyi, Slobidskyi, Osnovyanskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Two women were injured in the attack, and one of the drones struck a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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Preliminary reports indicate that four Russian UAVs have been shot down.

Slobidskyi District

The strike hit open ground, causing the dry grass to catch fire. The fire has been brought under control.



No reports of casualties have been received.

Kyiv District

An apartment block has been damaged.



Two women, aged 86 and 69, suffered acute stress reactions and received medical treatment at the scene.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv: fires and destruction following UAV strikes. PHOTOS

Osnovianskyi District

No reports of damage or casualties have been received.

Shevchenkivskyi District

Debris from a drone fell, damaging a car. No one was injured.