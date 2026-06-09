Russian drones attacked four districts of Kharkiv: two people were injured and fire broke out
On the evening of 9 June, Russian forces launched drone strikes on the Kyivskyi, Slobidskyi, Osnovyanskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Two women were injured in the attack, and one of the drones struck a residential building.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
Preliminary reports indicate that four Russian UAVs have been shot down.
- Slobidskyi District
The strike hit open ground, causing the dry grass to catch fire. The fire has been brought under control.
No reports of casualties have been received.
- Kyiv District
An apartment block has been damaged.
Two women, aged 86 and 69, suffered acute stress reactions and received medical treatment at the scene.
- Osnovianskyi District
No reports of damage or casualties have been received.
- Shevchenkivskyi District
Debris from a drone fell, damaging a car. No one was injured.
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