Russia attacked Kharkiv: fires and destruction following UAV strikes. PHOTOS
A night-time drone strike on Kharkiv has caused fires in the Kholodnohirskyi district. A post office warehouse has been damaged; according to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region.
Three fire outbreaks following the strikes
The attack resulted in three fire outbreaks. One of the drones struck a post office warehouse, causing structural damage and a large-scale fire covering an area of approximately 1,000 square metres.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries. Units of the State Emergency Service, including bomb disposal experts and psychologists, were deployed to deal with the aftermath.
Clean-up following the attacks
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password