Russia attacked Kharkiv: fires and destruction following UAV strikes. PHOTOS

A night-time drone strike on Kharkiv has caused fires in the Kholodnohirskyi district. A post office warehouse has been damaged; according to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region.

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Three fire outbreaks following the strikes

The attack resulted in three fire outbreaks. One of the drones struck a post office warehouse, causing structural damage and a large-scale fire covering an area of approximately 1,000 square metres.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries. Units of the State Emergency Service, including bomb disposal experts and psychologists, were deployed to deal with the aftermath.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: regional capital and 17 settlements came under attack; one person was killed and others were injured. PHOTO

Clean-up following the attacks













