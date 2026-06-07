Day in Kharkiv region: regional capital and 17 settlements came under attack; one person was killed and others were injured. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 6 June 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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There is one fatality and several casualties

As noted, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the village of Slatine, Dergachi community, a 51-year-old man was killed; in the village of Ruski Tyshky, Tsyrkunivska district, a 64-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Spodobivka, Shevchenko district, a 46-year-old man was injured; in the village of Budarki, Vovchanska community, a 57-year-old man was wounded; near the village of Molodova, Starosaltivska community, a 45-year-old woman was injured.

Strikes on Kharkiv

According to Synyegubov, the enemy attacked the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv with UAVs.

Shelling of the region

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

6 control centres;

5 "Molniya"-type UAVs;

10 FPV drones;

32 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: