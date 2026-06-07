Day in Kharkiv region: regional capital and 17 settlements came under attack; one person was killed and others were injured. PHOTO
Over the past 24 hours, on 6 June 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.
There is one fatality and several casualties
As noted, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of the shelling.
In the village of Slatine, Dergachi community, a 51-year-old man was killed; in the village of Ruski Tyshky, Tsyrkunivska district, a 64-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Spodobivka, Shevchenko district, a 46-year-old man was injured; in the village of Budarki, Vovchanska community, a 57-year-old man was wounded; near the village of Molodova, Starosaltivska community, a 45-year-old woman was injured.
Strikes on Kharkiv
According to Synyegubov, the enemy attacked the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv with UAVs.
Shelling of the region
According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:
- 6 control centres;
- 5 "Molniya"-type UAVs;
- 10 FPV drones;
- 32 UAVs (type to be confirmed).
Consequences
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:
- in Kharkiv, an office building and a car were damaged;
- In the Bohodukhiv district, 2 private houses (village of Baranivka), an apartment block, a private house (village of Odnorobivka), 4 cars, a shop (village of Zolochiv), a private house (village of Korbyni Ivany), and 2 administrative buildings (town of Bohodukhiv, village of Sinne) were damaged;
- in the Kupiansk district, 2 private houses (Novomykolaivka village, Khatne village), a private enterprise (Prykolotne village) and 2 apartment blocks (Mirne village) were damaged;
- in the Kharkiv district, a scooter (village of Slatine) and a private house (village of Bezruky) were damaged;
- in the Chuhuiv district, a car was damaged (village of Staryi Saltiv).
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