Russians strike Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv: three injured. PHOTO

A Russian strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv on the evening of 9 June caused a fire in a private house and damaged residential buildings. Three people were injured in the attack.

As reported by Censor.NET, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, announced this.

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"As a result of an impact in the ground near a private residential house, the roof of the house caught fire. Eight private properties, an apartment building, and three cars were damaged. Emergency services are handling the aftermath of the attack," he wrote.

Read more: Russian drones attacked four districts of Kharkiv: two people were injured and fire broke out





Casualties

According to updated information, a 48-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman were injured in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Doctors provided all necessary assistance.

A 14-year-old girl was also injured as a result of the enemy shelling in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The child suffered an acute stress reaction.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 8 people injured, including children. PHOTO

As a reminder, it was previously reported that today Russian forces carried out drone strikes on the Kyivskyi, Slobidskyi, Osnovianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Two women were injured in the shelling, and one of the drones struck a residential building.