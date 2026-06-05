Day in Kharkiv region: 8 people injured, including children. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out strikes on Kharkiv and 18 other towns and villages in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov, and the regional prosecutor’s office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Eight civilians were injured in the shelling, including two children.

On the evening of 4 June, Russian forces attacked the village of Hubarivka in the Bohodukhiv district with an FPV drone. At the time of the strike, two families with children were walking down the street. The explosion occurred close to the people.

Six civilians were injured in the attack: two men, two women, and two girls aged 2 and 12. All the injured have been hospitalised.

In Bohodukhiv, a 49-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. There are also reports of a 24-year-old man being injured following a drone explosion near the village of Malyi Burluk.

Massive drone strikes and the destruction of infrastructure

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with FPV drones and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, particularly in the Nemyshlyanskyi, Saltivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city.

Over the past 24 hours, the following were deployed in the region:

7 "Geran-2" UAVs;

10 "Molniya" UAVs;

13 FPV drones;

36 UAVs of an unidentified type.

As a result of the attacks, civilian infrastructure facilities in various districts of the region were damaged and destroyed:

In Kharkiv, the roof of a block of flats and the windows of a church were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, an apartment block, an administrative building, a community centre, a car, two private houses, two garages ( Bohodukhiv town), a private house ( Lutivka village) and a car (Gubarivka village) were damaged;

In the Kupiansk district, a private house (village of Myrne) and a car (village of Prykolotne) were damaged;

In the Izium district, a warehouse was damaged (Barvinkove);

in the Kharkiv district, a private house and a lorry (village of Bezruky), a private house, a car, a medical clinic (village of Slatine), two private houses (villages of Cherkaski Tyshky and Leshchenky), railway infrastructure, and the windows of a pharmacy and four shops (town of Lyubotin) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, a non-residential building was damaged (Chuhuiv);

in the Berestyn district, the windows of a private house and power lines were damaged (town of Berestyn).

Read more: Russia launched two attacks on Kharkiv region yesterday using latest S-8000 missiles, - National Police

Attack on Hubarivka





