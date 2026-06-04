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Russia launched two attacks on Kharkiv region yesterday using latest S-8000 missiles, - National Police
On June 3, Russian occupiers launched two attacks on the Kharkiv region using S-8000 missiles, known as "Banderole."
This was stated by Petro Tokar, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.
Details
"Yesterday, over the course of 24 hours, the enemy deployed its latest S-8000 missile, the so-called ‘banderole,’ on two occasions. It is a relatively new weapon system. This is not the first time we have detected it in the Kharkiv region. In fact, these are isolated instances of its use across Ukraine," he noted.
What is known about the S-8000 missile?
- Length: approximately five meters;
- Wingspan: approximately 2.2 meters;
- Fuselage diameter: 30 cm;
- Maximum speed: 620–650 km/h;
- Cruising speed: 520–560 km/h;
- Range: 500 km.
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