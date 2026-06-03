Ukrainian company Fire Point shows launch of FP-7X missile. VIDEO
Ukrainian company Fire Point has conducted a test launch of the FP-7X missile, which is being developed as part of the future FREYJA anti-ballistic interceptor project.
As Censor.NET reports, footage of the test launch and missile flight was published by Fire Point CEO Kateryna Terekh.
"Recently, we conducted an extremely important test: a fully controlled maneuvering flight of the FP-7.X missile, which will form the basis of the future FREYJA anti-ballistic interceptor. However unrealistic and ambitious this goal may seem today, we are making every possible and impossible effort to make it a reality as soon as possible so that Ukraine can protect its skies on its own," Terekh said.
She stressed that every successful test of the new missile brings Ukraine closer to technological independence and its own missile defense capabilities.
Details of the FP-7X missile’s characteristics
According to the stated specifications, the missile is capable of hitting targets at a range of up to 200 kilometres and carrying a warhead weighing up to 150 kilograms.
It is also reported that the FP-7X’s maximum speed may reach 1,500 metres per second, making it a promising platform for the further development of missile defense systems.
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