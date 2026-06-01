Ukrainian F-16 fighter intercepted Russian Kh-101 cruise missile during massive attack. VIDEO
A video has been released online showing a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet intercepting a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile during one of the Russian Federation’s recent large-scale attacks.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the moment the air target is tracked and an air-to-air missile is fired at the enemy weapon.
After a direct hit from the missile fired by the fighter jet, the Russian Kh-101 exploded in mid-air, failing to reach its target.
The video also shows the debris of the destroyed cruise missile falling into a field after being intercepted.
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