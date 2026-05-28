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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces AFU aviation
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MiG-29 pilots destroyed building housing Russian assault groups in air strike and eliminated around 30 occupiers. VIDEO

Pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on one of the Russian occupiers’ strongholds, where enemy infantry were based.

According to Censor.NET, the crew of a MiG-29 fighter jet carried out a precision strike on a building that Russian troops were using as a base and for training in assault operations.

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According to intelligence reports, Russian assault groups were inside.

As a result of the air strike, the building was completely destroyed, and the enemy lost around 30 personnel.

Watch more: Active Operations Department fighter shows footage of clearing enemy positions and capturing 7 ruscists. VIDEO

Watch more: Air Force carries out airstrike on occupiers’ shelter with ammunition and manpower inside. VIDEO

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air force (650) Russian Army (11917) rocket (1874) elimination (7381) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3587) Air forces (2010) fighter jet (52)
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