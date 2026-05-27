Active Operations Department fighter shows footage of clearing enemy positions and capturing 7 ruscists. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing the Active Operations Department’s troops conducting a sweep of a wooded area during an attempted infiltration by Russian infantry.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers carried out the special operation last week.
During the battle, the defenders detected several enemy groups attempting to establish a foothold in the woodland and advance towards the Defence Forces’ positions.
During the mop-up operation, at least seven occupiers were taken prisoner.
Those Russian soldiers who refused to lay down their arms were eliminated by Ukrainian fighters.
First-person footage of the operation was filmed by one of the soldiers using a GoPro camera.
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