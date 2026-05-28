Ukrainian ballistic missiles are opposed not only by Russia. Reasons lie in business and competition – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is actively pushing ahead with the creation of its own ballistic weapons and the development of an anti-ballistic system, but it is facing serious resistance from international players because of financial and political competition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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Ballistic weapons

The head of state acknowledged that the emergence of powerful missile weapons in Ukraine’s arsenal is causing dissatisfaction not only in the aggressor country.

"Ukrainian ballistic missiles are not wanted not only by Russia. Russia does not want them for obvious reasons, and not only Russia does not want them, also for obvious reasons. The reasons are business and competition. But I believe I will push through this idea, which is very difficult, because no one wants to have strong competitors," Zelenskyy said.

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Anti-ballistic system with the West

Despite behind-the-scenes obstacles, Ukraine is simultaneously working on an ambitious project: creating a joint European anti-ballistic system to protect against aerial threats. According to the president, Sweden has already become the first strategic partner in this area.

Zelenskyy also announced that several more European states are expected to join this defense initiative during the summer, after which practical work will begin to strengthen Ukraine’s missile defense.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces preparations to open first negotiating cluster with EU