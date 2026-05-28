Zelenskyy announces preparations to open first negotiating cluster with EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the first negotiating cluster, Fundamentals, can be opened in the coming weeks as part of the process of accession to the European Union.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the President’s Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Plans to open the first stage of negotiations

Zelenskyy stressed that a coordinated position of all EU countries is important for moving forward so that there are no blockages.

He expressed hope that noticeable progress in the negotiations would be achieved as early as June and throughout the summer.

The president emphasized that Ukraine aims to open the first cluster and then gradually move on to the next stages. He separately noted the important support of Nordic countries, including Sweden.

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Expectation of support from partners and next steps

Zelenskyy also expects further negotiations with European partners that could change the position of skeptical states.

"I expect all partners to work in the same way with other partners who are skeptical. We hope that during my negotiations in June or over the summer, we will reduce this skepticism and secure the important desired result for Ukraine," the President said.

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