Sweden will donate 16 Gripen fighters to Ukraine, another 22 aircraft – Kyiv will purchase.

Ukraine and Sweden have signed a declaration on deepening cooperation.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson, the country is currently taking an important step by delivering Gripen fighter jets.

"Ukraine will purchase 22 new Gripen models. Negotiations are currently underway. We are also finalizing the negotiations and will be able to deliver these aircraft by 2030," he said during a briefing.

Ukraine has also requested ongoing support from Sweden.

Read more: Sweden ready to provide Gripen fighter jets to guarantee Ukraine’s security, but there is condition, - Kristersson

"To strengthen Ukraine's air defense, Sweden and Ukraine are launching a major defense agreement that involves Ukraine's purchase of Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

As a first step, the Swedish government is offering the option to purchase up to 20 Gripen E/F fighter jets, for which Ukraine plans to allocate 2.5 billion euros from a European Union loan under the Ukraine Support Loan.

"As soon as Ukraine takes the necessary steps to finalize this purchase, Sweden also intends to transfer 16 Gripen C/D fighter jets as part of bilateral assistance," the Office of the President of Ukraine stated.

Sweden has also presented its largest military aid package to date. In addition to the decision to transfer Gripen C/D fighters, it also includes long-range assets, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, and support for innovation.

Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden: We are preparing major defence package and significant step regarding Gripen. VIDEO