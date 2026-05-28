Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden: We are preparing major defence package and significant step regarding Gripen. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Sweden on a working visit.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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"We are preparing a major defence package for Ukraine and a significant step regarding the Gripen fighter jets, which will certainly make our combat aviation more effective," the message reads.

According to the president, meetings with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are scheduled for today, and representatives of the Swedish defence industry will also be present as part of the delegations.

Read more: Preparation of contracts for Gripen aircraft and launch of Brave Sweden: Fedorov holds series of meetings in Sweden