Preparation of contracts for Gripen aircraft and launch of Brave Sweden: Fedorov holds series of meetings in Sweden

On Thursday, 7 May, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a series of meetings in Sweden aimed at increasing both the quantity and quality of military assistance to Ukraine.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Contracts on Gripen and ammunition

Fedorov met with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Defense Minister Pål Jonson, the Speaker of the Riksdag and lawmakers, as well as representatives of the Swedish defense industry from Saab and Ovzon.

According to the minister, the main focus of the visit was preparatory work for concluding contracts on Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft.

"One of our key priorities this year is long-range 155 mm artillery ammunition. It is important that Sweden is investing in the Czech Initiative, through which Ukraine receives the ammunition needed to hold off the enemy on the battlefield," Fedorov noted.

Read more: Ukraine doubles supplies of interceptor drones for air defense, - Fedorov

Ukraine’s battlefield results

During the meetings, the Swedish side was shown how international support works on the battlefield, and Ukraine’s results were also presented.

"We are strengthening the protection of the skies, continuing to destroy the enemy at the front and strike Russian logistics and economy. This is a joint path of Ukraine and its allies to force Russia into peace," the defense minister stressed.

Read more: Progress made on supplying Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine – Swedish Defense Minister Jonson

Joint projects

The parties also discussed joint projects and priority areas of cooperation, including satellite communications, EW, solutions for protection against ballistic threats, development of the Czech Initiative, and continued deliveries of Giraffe radars.

The discussions also covered DELTA integration, cooperation in military AI solutions, and training models based on real combat data.

In addition, a proposal was voiced to launch Brave Sweden, a platform for developing joint defense tech startups and exchanging combat experience between Ukraine and Sweden.

"It is important that allies see the concrete results of supporting Ukraine and understand exactly how their decisions affect the situation on the battlefield. We are ready to systematically synchronize on the priority needs of the front and respond flexibly to new challenges of technological warfare," Fedorov said.

He also stressed that Sweden is one of Ukraine’s key allies and one of the global leaders in terms of military support volume.

The minister thanked the Swedish government, parliament and citizens for their systematic assistance to Ukraine.

"Contributions to PURL, Giraffe radars and RBS missiles help protect Ukrainian skies from ballistic threats, Shahed drones and other Russian UAVs," the defense minister added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden discuss strengthening Air Force and humanitarian and energy aid