Zelenskyy and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden discuss strengthening Air Force and humanitarian and energy aid. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, during which they discussed, among other things, defence cooperation.

Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Sweden is one of the biggest donors

"For the second time since the restoration of our independence, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has come to Ukraine. A government delegation arrived with him. I thank His Majesty for the visit and for supporting our people. Sweden is one of the five biggest donors in support of our Armed Forces and our people. And this is very important for our protection and resilience," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy to take part in leaders’ meeting on Strait of Hormuz

What was discussed

Zelenskyy emphasised that among the main topics of discussion were support for Ukraine and opportunities to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force, in particular with Gripen aircraft.

The sides also discussed continued support in the humanitarian sphere and energy assistance.

Watch more: Ukraine plans to produce air defence with partners. We are looking for anti-ballistic systems, Zelenskyy says. VIDEO

Defence cooperation

According to the president, special attention was paid to defence cooperation. He noted that Ukraine is interested in a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership that will strengthen the defence potential of both Ukraine and Sweden.

"I told the King about the relevant agreements with the countries of the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as European countries. We are ready to share our experience and technologies with Sweden and expand cooperation in the defence industry," Zelenskyy added.

Watch more: Sweden allocated €4 billion in support for this year and will help train Gripen pilots – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

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