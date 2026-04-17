Zelenskyy and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden discuss strengthening Air Force and humanitarian and energy aid. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, during which they discussed, among other things, defence cooperation.
Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Sweden is one of the biggest donors
"For the second time since the restoration of our independence, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has come to Ukraine. A government delegation arrived with him. I thank His Majesty for the visit and for supporting our people. Sweden is one of the five biggest donors in support of our Armed Forces and our people. And this is very important for our protection and resilience," the president said.
What was discussed
Zelenskyy emphasised that among the main topics of discussion were support for Ukraine and opportunities to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force, in particular with Gripen aircraft.
The sides also discussed continued support in the humanitarian sphere and energy assistance.
Defence cooperation
According to the president, special attention was paid to defence cooperation. He noted that Ukraine is interested in a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership that will strengthen the defence potential of both Ukraine and Sweden.
"I told the King about the relevant agreements with the countries of the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as European countries. We are ready to share our experience and technologies with Sweden and expand cooperation in the defence industry," Zelenskyy added.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden had arrived in Ukraine.
- While speaking to the media, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Sweden would provide Ukraine with €4 billion in aid this year.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password