Ukraine plans to produce air defence with partners. We are looking for anti-ballistic systems, Zelenskyy says. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to manufacture air defence systems together with its partners.

The head of state said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Virtually every day, at the political level and at the military level, we are in communication with our partners for the sake of air defence. We are looking for anti-ballistic systems. Most importantly, we are moving towards conditions in which we will be able, in Ukraine and together with our partners, to produce air defence — all the necessary air defence formats — systems, missiles and so on," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that because of the war in Iran, there are risks to weapons supplies for Ukraine.

"Germany, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands — and now Sweden is in Ukraine — the visits this week were precisely about this: so that in spring and summer we can preserve Ukraine’s resilience, Ukraine’s strength, so that Russia has no temptation to think that rising oil prices and instability in the world could somehow help Russia in the war," he added.

Aid to Ukraine

According to the president, as soon as the European package for Ukraine is unblocked, it will also unlock funds for defence.

"It is important that there is not even the slightest hint of Ukraine being weakened — only with that will diplomacy work over time," he stressed.

Middle East

The head of state also said that he would take part today in a meeting on the Strait of Hormuz.

"Many leaders are gathering to coordinate in order to guarantee security in the Strait of Hormuz. The world now knows exactly where this strait is and why it is so important. And about this strait, they are now repeating almost the same thing that we were saying about the Black Sea in 2022 and 2023, when the Russians were trying to block the Black Sea for us.

Ukraine solved this task. Now, absolutely everyone in the world can see that security at sea is a global value, not just someone’s separate problem. Security must be defended jointly, and we hope that our partners’ conclusions from all the challenges that exist now will be strong," the president concluded.

Watch more: Sweden allocated €4 billion in support for this year and will help train Gripen pilots – Zelenskyy. VIDEO