King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden arrives in Ukraine: together with Zelenskyy, he honours fallen warriors. VIDEO

Today, 17 April, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

"King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden began his visit to Ukraine by honouring our fallen warriors together with me. We are very grateful for this respect," the president said.

Read more: Aid to Ukraine: Sweden allocates SEK 240 million for humanitarian needs

Remembrance

Zelenskyy stressed that the memory of each and every one is very important to us.

"About the defenders of Ukraine who fought against Russian aggression. They fought not only for our country, but also for the protection of all of Europe, so that Russian madness and killings would not spread further. Eternal memory to our fallen heroes!" the president added.

Read more: Sweden allocates €1.2 billion to Ukraine: focus on air defense and long-range capabilities