Zelenskyy to take part in leaders’ meeting on Strait of Hormuz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting on the Strait of Hormuz involving many leaders.

Zelenskyy said this in his video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Security in the Strait of Hormuz

"Today, I will also take part in a meeting on Hormuz: many leaders are gathering to coordinate efforts to guarantee security in the Strait of Hormuz. The world now knows exactly where this strait is and why it is so important. And people are now repeating almost the same things about this strait as we were saying about the Black Sea in 2022 and 2023, when the Russians were trying to block the Black Sea for us. Ukraine resolved this task," the president said.

Read more: Iran opens Strait of Hormuz

Maritime security

He noted that now, absolutely everyone in the world sees that security at sea is a global value, not just someone else's separate problem.

"Security must be protected jointly, and we hope that our partners' conclusions from all the challenges that exist now will be strong," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Trump: I am permanently opening Strait of Hormuz

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Iran had reopened the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the ceasefire in Lebanon.