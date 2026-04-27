Ukraine doubles supplies of interceptor drones for air defense, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has significantly increased supplies of interceptor drones for short-range air defense. Since the start of 2026, the military has already received twice as many such systems as in all of last year, and their effectiveness is confirmed by thousands of enemy targets shot down.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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"The Ministry of Defense continues to systematically increase supplies of interceptor drones to strengthen the protection of the skies through ‘small’ air defense. Since the beginning of 2026, under contracts of the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator, the military has received twice as many such systems as in all of 2025," the statement said.

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Supplies of interceptor drones are ensured through several channels:

direct procurement under contracts of the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator;

the Army of Drones.Bonus program;

the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace.

The use of different approaches makes it possible to guarantee uninterrupted supplies while scaling up volumes in parallel.

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These drones have already proven their effectiveness in combat conditions and have significantly strengthened air defense. They reduce the burden on missile-based air defense, allowing its resources to be focused on countering enemy missiles.

Anti-Shahed drones are a technological response to the enemy. They are hundreds of times cheaper than missile systems and dozens of times cheaper than Shaheds, making it possible to use budget resources as efficiently as possible.

The result is already tangible: in March, interceptor drones shot down a record 33,000+ enemy UAVs of various types.

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We continue to scale up supplies

Protecting the skies is one of the key tasks set by the President as part of the defense strategy. For this purpose, a short-range air defense command has been created within the Air Force for the first time, strengthening sky protection through interceptor drones.

"Our task is to ensure stable supplies of interceptors to the military and protect Ukrainians from Shahed attacks," Fedorov stressed.