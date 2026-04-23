We are launching new level of short-range air defense: interceptor drones controlled from thousands of kilometers away, Fedorov says. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukraine is the first in the world to systematically scale the remote control of interceptor drones.

This was reported by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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Taking down targets from thousands of kilometers away

"A year ago, through Brave1, we initiated the development and testing of remote control technology for interceptor drones. Today we have confirmed results – the shooting down of targets at distances of hundreds and thousands of kilometres," the statement reads.

Fedorov emphasised that Ukraine is the first in the world to systematically scale up remote control of interceptor drones. This is an example of the implementation of defence innovations and the establishment of a new standard in air defence.

Read more: Air defence, long-range ammunition and production of Ukrainian drones: Ukraine scales up cooperation with Spain – Fedorov

What it enables

"The pilot is no longer tied to a position. The drone is in the sky — control is carried out from a secure environment in Kyiv, Lviv, or even abroad," the minister said.

According to him, this increases interception efficiency, minimizes risks for operators, and allows capabilities to be scaled without being tied to the front line.

Fedorov also said that more than 10 manufacturers have already integrated this solution into their systems.

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