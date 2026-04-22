Air defence, long-range ammunition and production of Ukrainian drones: Ukraine scales up cooperation with Spain – Fedorov
Drone Industry
Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a meeting with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles, during which they agreed on key areas of cooperation to strengthen defence capabilities and implement core security priorities.
Fedorov said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Aid for Ukraine
"I thanked Spain for the decision to allocate €1 billion in aid in 2026. We discussed how to use this resource as effectively as possible in line with our needs.
I also separately noted the aid package announced during the visit — VAMTAC armored vehicles and a batch of 155mm shells," the defence minister said.
Cooperation priorities
Fedorov also outlined the priorities of cooperation between Ukraine and Spain:
- strengthening air defence;
- supplying long-range artillery ammunition;
- scaling up production of Ukrainian drones.
PURL programme and Patriot missile supplies
According to Fedorov, Spain’s contribution to the PURL mechanism and its support for the supply of missiles for Patriot systems are important, as this is critical for protecting the sky and preserving infrastructure.
"We are working on integrating different types of missiles and increasing the effectiveness of their use," he added.
Ammunition and drones
In addition, Fedorov named the provision of long-range artillery ammunition as one of the priorities.
It is noted that the parties agreed on further cooperation in scaling up the production of Ukrainian drones.
Air defence
"A separate track is the development of air defence capabilities. We are working on modernizing systems that have been discontinued and deepening cooperation with Spain to expand their capabilities," the minister said.
The parties also discussed Spain’s participation in a joint European project to create anti-ballistic solutions.
Background
- It was previously reported that Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles had arrived in Kyiv on a working visit.
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During the visit, Robles announced that in 2026 Spain would transfer 100 VAMTAC armored tactical vehicles to Ukraine, as well as a batch of 155mm artillery ammunition.
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