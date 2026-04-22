Air defence, long-range ammunition and production of Ukrainian drones: Ukraine scales up cooperation with Spain – Fedorov

Drone Industry

Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a meeting with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles, during which they agreed on key areas of cooperation to strengthen defence capabilities and implement core security priorities.

Fedorov said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Aid for Ukraine

"I thanked Spain for the decision to allocate €1 billion in aid in 2026. We discussed how to use this resource as effectively as possible in line with our needs.

I also separately noted the aid package announced during the visit — VAMTAC armored vehicles and a batch of 155mm shells," the defence minister said.

See more: 189 out of 215 UAVs neutralized by air defense forces - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Cooperation priorities

Fedorov also outlined the priorities of cooperation between Ukraine and Spain:

strengthening air defence;

supplying long-range artillery ammunition;

scaling up production of Ukrainian drones.

Read more: For first time, we are introducing universal ground station for fiber-optic drones in military – Fedorov

PURL programme and Patriot missile supplies

According to Fedorov, Spain’s contribution to the PURL mechanism and its support for the supply of missiles for Patriot systems are important, as this is critical for protecting the sky and preserving infrastructure.

"We are working on integrating different types of missiles and increasing the effectiveness of their use," he added.

Ammunition and drones

In addition, Fedorov named the provision of long-range artillery ammunition as one of the priorities.

It is noted that the parties agreed on further cooperation in scaling up the production of Ukrainian drones.

Read more: U.S. deploys Ukrainian counter-drone technology in Middle East, Reuters says

Air defence

"A separate track is the development of air defence capabilities. We are working on modernizing systems that have been discontinued and deepening cooperation with Spain to expand their capabilities," the minister said.

The parties also discussed Spain’s participation in a joint European project to create anti-ballistic solutions.

Background