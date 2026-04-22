Spanish Defence Minister Robles arrived in Kyiv on working visit. PHOTOS

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles has arrived in Kyiv on a working visit.

This was reported by the press service of the Spanish Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The first day of Robles’ working visit began with a tribute to the memory of Ukrainian servicemen. She laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance on St. Michael’s Square.







The Spanish delegation reaffirmed its support for Ukraine.

The minister also held a meeting with representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and stated that Spain would continue to supply the Defence Forces with necessary equipment, train Ukrainian soldiers and continue humanitarian cooperation.

Read more: Air defence, drones and artillery: Kyiv aligns defence cooperation with Belgium and Spain ahead of Ramstein



