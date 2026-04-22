189 out of 215 UAVs neutralized by air defense forces - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of April 22, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 215 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo (Russian Federation); and Chauda (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

About 140 of them are "Shaheds".

See also: Russian forces strike Dnipro: fires break out (updated). Photo report

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 189 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.



Strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and debris was found at 6 locations.

The Russian attack is currently ongoing, and enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Read: Enemy launches massive drone attack on Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged (updated). Photo report