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Spain to deliver 100 VAMTAC armored vehicles and batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
Spain will deliver 100 VAMTAC armored tactical vehicles and a batch of 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine in 2026.
Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles announced this during her visit to Kyiv, Cadena SER reports, Censor.NET says.
Spain’s aid
The deliveries of the armored vehicles and ammunition will begin in May, Robles said during her meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The armored vehicles will be supplied for the needs of the Ukrainian border guards.
"This cooperation demonstrates our country’s commitment to defending democratic values, freedom, and a just and lasting peace," the Spanish minister said.
Training for AFU troops
- Robles also announced that by April, the number of Ukrainian troops trained in Spain will exceed 9,000 soldiers.
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