For first time, we are introducing universal ground station for fiber-optic drones in military – Fedorov

A prototype of a unified ground control station for fiber-optic UAVs has been created in Ukraine. The solution is intended to replace several different systems and simplify operators’ work on the front line.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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"Today, fiber-optic drones are one of the key elements in striking the enemy. They operate under EW pressure and help destroy targets at ranges where other solutions lose effectiveness," Fedorov noted.

The problem is a "menagerie" of ground control stations for launching UAVs

However, for every operator working with fiber-optic drones, there is a problem — a menagerie of ground control stations for launching UAVs. Dozens of different solutions created by different manufacturers are operating simultaneously on the front line. That is why, when heading into position, operators are forced to take along 3 to 5 different models. This creates an unnecessary burden and reduces the time available for carrying out combat missions.

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Serhii Sternenko, adviser on UAV effectiveness, worked together with manufacturers for several months to solve this problem, which is critical for the front. This is one of his projects within the Ministry of Defense.

Two types of ground stations for fibre-optic drones

Today, there are two types of ground stations for fiber-optic drones — analog and digital.

The most widespread are analog ones, and they currently underpin the main work of the units.

Unified technical requirements for analog ground stations have already been formed, and we now have a prototype that is as close as possible to serial production. This week, we are transferring the stations to units for combat testing.

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The next stage is digital fiber-optic control systems and scaling the single unified solution across the entire front line.

"Our goal is to create a single unified ground station that replaces several different solutions and removes unnecessary complexity from the work of units. Acting on the President’s instruction, we are destroying the enemy in all domains: on the ground, in the air and in the economy. To do this, we are systematically removing barriers and giving the military tools that deliver results," Fedorov stressed.

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