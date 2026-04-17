2,000 kilometers: Wild Hornets set remote-control record for interceptor drone. VIDEO

Drone Industry

A pilot, while abroad, operated a Sting interceptor in northern Ukraine. The distance was 2,000 km.

This was reported by Wild Hornets, the company that manufactures Sting interceptor drones.

The incredible record was made possible thanks to the Hornet Vision Ctrl system. Its main feature is that drones can be operated from any location hundreds of kilometres away from the target.

Read more: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

"We have already begun serial deployment of Hornet Vision Ctrl. This is what previously allowed Roman ‘Hulk’ from the BULAVA unit to destroy two Shaheds from 500 km away," Wild Hornets said.

Hornet Vision Ctrl underwent battlefield testing on the front line for several months. Wild Hornets began serial deployment of the technology at the end of March. The system will allow crews to control significantly larger sections of the front: instead of 20 km, up to 100 km.

Hornet Vision Ctrl was developed at the request of the Sternenko Community and is being scaled up within the Shahedoriz project.