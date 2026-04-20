Ukraine’s Armed Forces will be able to shoot down Shaheds over bodies of water thanks to new technology, says TERRA unit commander Volokhov

Drone Industry

Photo: КМВА / телеграм-канал

Ukrainian troops have, for the first time in the world, destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone using an interceptor drone from a surface platform.

As reported by Censor.NET, Mykola Volokhov, commander of the TERRA unit of the Third Army Corps, said this in a comment to Apostrof.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

How the new technology works

According to the serviceman, Russian drones often move along rivers and sea coasts, using them as so-called "safe corridors".

This makes them harder to destroy for mobile fire groups operating from land.

The use of interceptor drones from surface platforms makes it possible to get closer to the target and destroy it faster.

"For the interceptor drone, the distance to the Shahed is shorter, so it can intercept it faster," Volokhov explained.

Watch more: Military shot down record number of Shaheds with Sting interceptors in 24 hours. VIDEO

Safety for civilians

The serviceman noted that this technology also reduces risks for civilians.

Destroying drones over water minimizes the likelihood of fragments falling on residential buildings or infrastructure.

It is expected that the introduction of this technology will make it harder for Russia to use water routes for drone attacks.

Watch more: 2,000 kilometers: Wild Hornets set remote-control record for interceptor drone. VIDEO