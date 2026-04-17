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News Shooting down Shaheds Drone industry
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Military shot down record number of Shaheds with Sting interceptors in 24 hours. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Sting interceptor drone

The Foxtrot crew of the Paskudy battalion of the 1020th anti-aircraft missile regiment destroyed 28 Shaheds and 2 Gerberas in 24 hours. This is a new record for drones downed in one day by Sting interceptors.

This was reported by Wild Hornets, the company that manufactures the interceptors.

Read more: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

The previous record of 24 Shaheds and Gerberas belonged to a serviceman with the call sign "Miguel" from the 1020th anti-aircraft missile regiment.

"The new record was set by his students," Wild Hornets clarified.

As Business Censor previously reported, Wild Hornets set a record for the remote control of an interceptor drone. The distance was 2,000 km, while the pilot was abroad.

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record (24) drones (4987) Wild Hornets (222) interceptor (109)
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