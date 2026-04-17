Military shot down record number of Shaheds with Sting interceptors in 24 hours. VIDEO
Drone Industry
The Foxtrot crew of the Paskudy battalion of the 1020th anti-aircraft missile regiment destroyed 28 Shaheds and 2 Gerberas in 24 hours. This is a new record for drones downed in one day by Sting interceptors.
This was reported by Wild Hornets, the company that manufactures the interceptors.
The previous record of 24 Shaheds and Gerberas belonged to a serviceman with the call sign "Miguel" from the 1020th anti-aircraft missile regiment.
"The new record was set by his students," Wild Hornets clarified.
As Business Censor previously reported, Wild Hornets set a record for the remote control of an interceptor drone. The distance was 2,000 km, while the pilot was abroad.
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