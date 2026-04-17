Private air defence forces destroyed first jet-powered "Shahed": it was flying at speed of over 400 km/h. VIDEO

Private air defence forces have shot down a 'Shahed' drone travelling at over 400 km/h for the first time.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A private air defence group in the Kharkiv region is actively shooting down Shaheds; in particular, the first downing of a jet drone has been recorded.



This is a new level of complexity: the enemy is scaling up the use of jet drones — which are faster and more difficult to intercept. In accordance with the President’s instructions, we are systematically building a multi-layered air defence system and strengthening the protection of our skies," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia launched 703 targets at Ukraine: air defence forces intercepted 31 missiles and 636 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

According to Fedorov, private groups are bolstering the protection of critical infrastructure.

"The aim of the project is to rapidly scale up capabilities without placing an additional burden on combat units.



Private air defence groups are currently being formed at 19 enterprises. They are integrated into the Air Force’s unified command system and operate as part of the overall air defence architecture.



The next step is to scale up the project and its results: more targets shot down and a faster response to threats," he concluded.

See more: Air defence, missiles for F-16 and anti-ballistic solutions: Fedorov spoke about expanding cooperation with Diehl Defence. PHOTO

What led up to this?

At the end of March 2026, the Defence Minister stated that private air defence groups are already defending Ukraine’s skies and shooting down enemy drones

Read more: Ukraine asks partners to send Patriot missiles by November: Winter is near