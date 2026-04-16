Air defence, missiles for F-16 and anti-ballistic solutions: Fedorov spoke about expanding cooperation with Diehl Defence. PHOTO

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov discussed with Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence, the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence, the acceleration of missile deliveries for the IRIS-T systems and the F-16s, and joint projects.

The head of the defence ministry announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strengthening air defence and joint projects

"I held a meeting with Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence — a leading German manufacturer of weapons and air defence systems. We discussed specific measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and the development of joint projects," said the Defence Minister.

In addition, the parties discussed increasing and accelerating the supply of missiles for the IRIS-T systems.

"These solutions have already proven their effectiveness in combat conditions and are an important part of a multi-layered air defence system. Also — the development of missile projects for the F-16 and the possibility of testing new solutions in Ukraine," emphasised Fedorov.

Read more: Ramstein-format meeting has begun in Berlin

Supply of ammunition

Separately, according to the minister, they discussed the supply of extended-range ammunition with EU support, as well as the development of solutions in the field of radars and anti-ballistic defence.

"I am grateful to Diehl Defence for the solutions provided and their willingness to expand cooperation. This is systematic work that strengthens the defence of Ukraine’s airspace and bolsters Europe’s security," Fedorov added.

Read more: "We are strengthening Ukraine’s ability to deliver strategic strikes over long distances," - Pistorius