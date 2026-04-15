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Ramstein-format meeting has begun in Berlin
The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) has begun in Berlin.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
What is known?
It is noted that the meeting is being held in a hybrid format.
Present in Berlin in person are German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UK Defense Secretary John Healey, Ukraine’s Mykhailo Fedorov, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Other participants joined the meeting online.
Background
- Ahead of the meeting, Ukraine agreed with Belgium and Spain on key areas of defense cooperation.
- Media reported that Pentagon chief Hegseth will once again skip the meeting.
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