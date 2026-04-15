Ramstein-format meeting has begun in Berlin

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) has begun in Berlin.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

It is noted that the meeting is being held in a hybrid format.

Present in Berlin in person are German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UK Defense Secretary John Healey, Ukraine’s Mykhailo Fedorov, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Other participants joined the meeting online.

Read more: NATO Secretary General Rutte will attend Ramstein meeting in Germany on 15 April

Background