NATO Secretary General Rutte will attend Ramstein meeting in Germany on 15 April
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format, to be held on April 15 in Berlin.
This was reported by NATO, according to Censor.NET.
The meeting in Berlin and the key negotiations
As noted, during his visit to Germany, Rutte will not only participate in the "Ramstein" meeting but will also hold a series of bilateral meetings.
In particular, he will meet with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Talks are also scheduled with the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and Ukraine—John Healey and Mykhailo Fedorov.
Context: Military aid to Ukraine
The previous "Ramstein" meeting took place on February 12 in Brussels. At that time, the allies reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine.
In particular, British Defense Secretary John Healey stated that Ukraine’s partners have pledged $35 billion in military aid for 2026.
For his part, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the transfer of additional PAC-3 interceptors to Ukraine for its air defense systems.
- On the eve of the meeting, Ukraine agreed with Belgium and Spain on the key areas of defense cooperation.
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