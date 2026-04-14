NATO Secretary General Rutte will attend Ramstein meeting in Germany on 15 April

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format, to be held on April 15 in Berlin.

This was reported by NATO, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The meeting in Berlin and the key negotiations

As noted, during his visit to Germany, Rutte will not only participate in the "Ramstein" meeting but will also hold a series of bilateral meetings.

In particular, he will meet with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Talks are also scheduled with the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and Ukraine—John Healey and Mykhailo Fedorov.

Read more: Air defence, drones and artillery: Kyiv aligns defence cooperation with Belgium and Spain ahead of Ramstein

Context: Military aid to Ukraine

The previous "Ramstein" meeting took place on February 12 in Brussels. At that time, the allies reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine.

In particular, British Defense Secretary John Healey stated that Ukraine’s partners have pledged $35 billion in military aid for 2026.

For his part, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the transfer of additional PAC-3 interceptors to Ukraine for its air defense systems.