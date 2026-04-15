"We are strengthening Ukraine’s ability to deliver strategic strikes over long distances," - Pistorius

Germany is enhancing Ukraine's ability to launch long-range strategic strikes.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by RBC-Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made this statement at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the "Ramstein" format).

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Improved range

Pistorius noted that the IRIS-T air defense systems provided to Ukraine by Germany will be supplemented by the delivery of additional launchers.

"At the same time, we are strengthening Ukraine’s ability to carry out long-range strategic strikes. We will achieve this through German-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of armaments and the establishment of another joint venture for the development and production of various types of medium- and long-range drones," he emphasized.

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Ukrainian-made drones

The minister also noted that Germany will provide 300 million euros for the purchase of Ukrainian-made long-range drones.

"These measures are aimed at supporting Ukraine's new defense strategy. They will help maintain and strengthen Ukraine's momentum. Ukraine will only be able to continue its defensive struggle with our collective support. Their success depends on all of us," Pistorius said.

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