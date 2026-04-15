Rada doesn’t need to pass additional laws to bring back men of draft age from Germany," - "servant of people" Merezhko

Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of Ukraine’s Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation and a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, believes that the Verkhovna Rada does not need to pass additional laws to repatriate Ukrainian men of draft age from Germany to Ukraine.

He made this statement in a comment to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"I don't think we need to pass any special legislation. Perhaps we should create some incentives to encourage our citizens to return. For example, we could raise military salaries. Why not? If such opportunities exist, I would raise military salaries. They must be a priority for us. Because our lives depend on them," the MP noted.

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According to the politician, this issue must be viewed from the perspective of international law: "Ukraine defines in its legislation the conditions under which foreign citizens may stay on its territory. Just like any other state. How can one protect the rights of an individual—for example, a foreigner temporarily staying in another country? First and foremost, based on international law, one must bear in mind that it is the sovereign right of the state itself to determine the conditions under which a foreigner may remain on its territory."

Merezhko emphasized that every democratic state has certain legal remedies available, particularly for foreign citizens temporarily residing on its territory.

"These can take various forms. For example, one can go to court to protect one’s rights. But in any case, one must follow legal channels and use existing legal mechanisms to protect one’s rights. Incidentally, there are international treaties that regulate the legal status of refugees," he added.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans to cooperate with Ukraine on the repatriation of citizens currently abroad.

Zelenskyy believes that Germany should address the issue of Ukrainians who left the country illegally.

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